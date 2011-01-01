Interior / Exterior LivingScapes
Your outdoor living space is an interictal part of our homes and gives us a comfortable place to relax and entertain.
(appliance & grill cleaning)
(Audio & Video)
We will transform any space into a beautiful and functional Sports Zone. We work closely with you to understand your needs and desires.
Bringing the comfort and the health benefits into your home with plantscapes and lush foliage
(setup and takedown/storage)
From backyard office to hot yoga studio.
Your flex space will be designed to fit all your desires for an ADU (accessory dwelling unit)
The garage is one of the most important areas of you home, the first and last place you see when you arrive or leave.
(bars & sports lounges)
With over 40 years of experience in the building trades, our team at the Synergy group has the expertise to handle even the most complex projects.
We have worked on a wide range of projects, from high performance residential luxury homes to small out buildings.
We believe that great design should be high preforming, functional and beautiful.
Our team of designers, engineers, architects and contactors work to create innovative designs that meet our clients' needs and exceed their expectations.
We understand that every client is unique, and we take the time to understand their needs and goals. Our client-focused approach ensures that we deliver results that meet our clients' needs and exceed their expectations.
We maintain open communication with you to keep you up to date on the status of your project, to guarantee that the project is completed according to your desires.
5715 Matlock Road, Granbury, Texas 76049, United States
817.219.1455 voice/text
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.